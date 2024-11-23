Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345.40 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.17). 247,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 658,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.60 ($4.12).

Raspberry Pi Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £616.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2,555.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.26.

