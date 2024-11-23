Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
