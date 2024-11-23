Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,431. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,475.85. This trade represents a 11.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.50. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

