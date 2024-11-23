Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 289.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $149.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average is $168.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.