Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $15,829,445 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $572.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $345.43 and a one year high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

