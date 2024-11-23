Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 238 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

