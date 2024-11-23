Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading 10% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
