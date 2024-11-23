REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGNX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,466.16. This trade represents a 46.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 44,037 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,892,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 323,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

