ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 162,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 864,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,779,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after buying an additional 1,802,191 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 15.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,506,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after buying an additional 1,794,402 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 69.3% during the third quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,654,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 1,495,819 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,097,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

