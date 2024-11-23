Robert B. Aarnes Sells 98,829 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at $12,005,556.48. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI opened at $27.21 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

