Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $81,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,259,849.62. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $64,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,652. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,151 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

