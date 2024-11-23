Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $332,237.80 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $332,237.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,641.85. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86.
- On Friday, October 25th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $7,593,302.96.
Roblox Trading Up 0.1 %
Roblox stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Roblox by 34.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,915 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
