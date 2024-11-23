Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $332,237.80 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $332,237.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,641.85. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86.

On Friday, October 25th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,025,056.20.

On Wednesday, September 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $7,593,302.96.

Roblox stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Roblox by 34.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,915 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

