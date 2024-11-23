Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $847,566.40 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $847,566.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,820.23. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $774,860.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 6,787,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,915 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

