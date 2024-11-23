Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

SHC opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sotera Health by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

