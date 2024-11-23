RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in RTX by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 51.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

