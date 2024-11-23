SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.34 ($13.90) and last traded at €13.24 ($13.79). Approximately 117,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.16 ($13.71).
SAF-Holland Trading Up 2.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.78. The company has a market cap of $619.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.82.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.
