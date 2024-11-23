Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 708.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

