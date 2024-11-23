Sardar Biglari Purchases 857 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,591 shares in the company, valued at $275,849,397.36. The trade was a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Biglari Stock Performance

NYSE:BH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average is $184.93. The firm has a market cap of $474.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biglari by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biglari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

