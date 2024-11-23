Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRPT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of SRPT opened at $114.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $78.67 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 14.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $627,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,257.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

