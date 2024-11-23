Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Acquires $59,000.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 20,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,969.15. The trade was a 10.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Savara Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $576.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.02.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SVRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
