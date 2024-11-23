Science Group (LON:SAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.30 ($5.66) and traded as high as GBX 470.90 ($5.90). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 467 ($5.85), with a volume of 2,747 shares.

Science Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 451.55. The stock has a market cap of £210.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3,596.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Science Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Science Group

In related news, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £45,800 ($57,415.07). Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.