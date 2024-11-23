SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.85 and last traded at $117.33, with a volume of 2586754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 753.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in SEA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SEA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $587,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

