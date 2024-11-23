Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 367 ($4.60), with a volume of 114268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($4.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on STB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 3.0 %

Insider Activity at Secure Trust Bank

The stock has a market capitalization of £67.11 million, a PE ratio of 259.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 679.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 767.41.

In other news, insider Rachel Lawrence bought 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £19,896.84 ($24,942.76). 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Stories

