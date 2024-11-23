Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,210,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Haemonetics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,100,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Haemonetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 795,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,933,000 after buying an additional 343,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

