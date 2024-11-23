Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 99,943 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 1,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,344 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 25,731.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 399,860 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 985.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 270,168 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 239,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $544.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

