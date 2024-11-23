Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

