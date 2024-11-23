Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $4.06 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 45.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $14,208,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 125,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 212,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

