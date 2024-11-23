Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAN. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dana in the third quarter valued at $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Dana Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.60%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

