Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 59,821 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,821 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Atkore by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.5% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Atkore by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.26. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.