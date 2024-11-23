Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Up 7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $423.00 and last traded at $417.50. 16,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 88,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.12.
Specifically, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $402.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,612.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,416. This trade represents a 3.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 8.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sezzle by 129.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
