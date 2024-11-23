Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
