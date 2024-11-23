Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $111.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

