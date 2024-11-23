Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.42, with a volume of 1550623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

