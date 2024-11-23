Shlomo Dovrat Sells 3,750 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,394,935 shares in the company, valued at $43,084,880.65. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

