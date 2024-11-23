Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 4,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

