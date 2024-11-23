Smithfield Trust Co Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

