Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 12,315 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $129,800.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,195,567 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,276.18. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 830,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Snap by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,742,000 after acquiring an additional 575,324 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,847 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

