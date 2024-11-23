SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 9,590 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,464 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 403.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,045,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $16,014,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

