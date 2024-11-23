Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) CAO Jessica L. Thomas Sells 3,300 Shares

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica L. Thomas sold 3,300 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $39,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,266. This trade represents a 33.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soluna Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SLNH opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soluna in the second quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Soluna during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Soluna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

