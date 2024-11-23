SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Financial Council LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

