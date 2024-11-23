SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,327 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 12.3% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $131,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,931,000 after buying an additional 249,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after buying an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after acquiring an additional 107,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257,647 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $86.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

