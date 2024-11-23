SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 161.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 114,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.09 and a 12 month high of $85.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

