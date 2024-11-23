Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.84 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

