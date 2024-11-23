SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,319 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,067,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $21,819,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 379,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $176.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.02. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.