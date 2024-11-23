Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $547.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $416.57 and a 52 week high of $551.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

