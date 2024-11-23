Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $547.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $416.57 and a 52 week high of $551.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.89.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.