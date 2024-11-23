Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 5,204 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $286.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.40 and a twelve month high of $290.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.94 and a 200-day moving average of $268.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

