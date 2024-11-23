Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Stryker by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 686,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,553,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $65,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker
In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on SYK
Stryker Stock Performance
NYSE:SYK opened at $384.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.79 and a fifty-two week high of $398.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.36. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stryker
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.