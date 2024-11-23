Studio Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

