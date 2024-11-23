Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after buying an additional 1,031,542 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 250,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

