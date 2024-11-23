Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

